S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 46.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 30.3% in the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 21,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $1,702,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,618,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $401.75 and a 200-day moving average of $393.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $443.47.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

