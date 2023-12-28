SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lowered by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.9% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $376.94. The stock had a trading volume of 401,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $377.16.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.