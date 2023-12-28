SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.4% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,794. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $377.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.93.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

