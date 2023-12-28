SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Reduced by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 539,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,800. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.