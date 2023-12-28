SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 512,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,800. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.