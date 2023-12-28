Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 2,100 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Welltower Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.