Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.2% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after buying an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $806.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $775.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $648.23 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

