Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 1.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.48.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.06. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

