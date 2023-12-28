Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.01 and a 200 day moving average of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

