Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $20.53 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 3.6% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON opened at $209.02 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.23.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

