Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Insider Buys C$555,000.00 in Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) insider Mavrik Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$555,000.00.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of Stingray Group stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$301.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.10. Stingray Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAY.A shares. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price objective on Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.