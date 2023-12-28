Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SilverCrest Metals Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 811% compared to the average volume of 1,306 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 197.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 509,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,563. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $975.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

