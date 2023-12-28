StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

