StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.45.

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,935,000 after buying an additional 3,810,643 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

