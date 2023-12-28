StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $41.60.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 71.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
