StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 71.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,373,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.