StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

SPLP stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Steel Partners has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $48.00.

Steel Partners’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $492.25 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

