Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $335,032.22

Streakk (STKK) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $335,032.22 and approximately $81,669.31 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.0371967 USD and is down -6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $49,899.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

