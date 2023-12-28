Substratum Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $35.98 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,430.34 or 0.99979137 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012290 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010832 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00195372 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003604 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.