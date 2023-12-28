Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Trading Down 2.4%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.90. 91,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 320,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPH shares. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 67.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $941,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares in the company, valued at $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,538 shares of company stock valued at $402,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile



Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

