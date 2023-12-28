Susan K. Nestegard Sells 8,105 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 772,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,058. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 75.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 78.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

