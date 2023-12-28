S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SANW

S&W Seed Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.