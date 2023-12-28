SWAN Capital LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Southern makes up about 0.9% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.71. 283,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

