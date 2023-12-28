SWAN Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,453. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

