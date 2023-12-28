SWAN Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VNQI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The stock had a trading volume of 71,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,516. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

