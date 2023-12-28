Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.