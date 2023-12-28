Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Target were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 14.8% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,970. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.