Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading 4% Higher

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.62. 17,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 335,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,188. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

