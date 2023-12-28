Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODFGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

