Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.99. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 3,380,412 shares changing hands.

Tellurian Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth $27,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.