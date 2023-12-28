Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Up 4.4%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 3,774,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,782,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

