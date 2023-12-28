Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Now Covered by CL King

Analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

TNC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $92.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $93.38.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.60 million. Tennant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tennant news, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at $509,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Erickson sold 950 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at $509,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tennant

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 69.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 333.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

