Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.22. 65,942,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,314,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.37. The company has a market cap of $824.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

