Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.32. 48,566,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,223,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.36 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

