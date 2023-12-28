The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises about 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 46.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Allstate Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.58. 67,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average is $118.40. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

