The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 1,395.6% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGABL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 22,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $20.47.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

