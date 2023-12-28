The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.83. 1,101,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,741,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $254.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

