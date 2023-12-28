The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,872 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 471,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $41,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 500,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 200,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

TJX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.92. 938,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,945. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.