The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 259,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,000,000 after acquiring an additional 219,293 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 184,710 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,366 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

DIS stock opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

