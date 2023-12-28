Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $92,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 49,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 25,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $531.90 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

