Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Down 2.7%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.52 and last traded at $73.73. 102,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 815,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tidewater from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,099,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,043,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,403,000 after buying an additional 230,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,874,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,606,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,089,000 after acquiring an additional 168,259 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

