Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.28 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 1,035,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,306,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

Tilray Brands Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.34.

About Tilray Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.