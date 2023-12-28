Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

COOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 97,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Traeger by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

