Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $34.24

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $34.95. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 548,354 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 153,781 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at $1,473,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,077,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Trip.com Group by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,742,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

