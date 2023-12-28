Truist Financial Raises National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $37.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $3,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

