U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.6% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,347,361. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

