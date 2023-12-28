UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,172 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UGI were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 85,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,976,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in UGI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $43.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -20.89%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

