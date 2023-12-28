Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.49

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 95436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

