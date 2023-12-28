Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 1,785.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Umicore stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,525. Umicore has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

