Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 1,785.7% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Umicore Stock Performance
Umicore stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,525. Umicore has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.
Umicore Company Profile
