Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Hits $347.70 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.66 or 0.00018060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.58 billion and $347.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 396,209,035.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.00693588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00176680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002337 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.44842836 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 900 active market(s) with $218,605,824.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.