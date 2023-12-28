United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $579.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,849. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

